26 years of Shah Rukh Khan: This moving video celebrating his journey is going to give you goosebumps

On 26th of June, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 26 years in Bollywood. Half of his lifetime, as he puts it across. The 52-year-old is yet impeccably charming, incomparably witty and obviously, has all our love. As we raise a glass to this long, very long journey, a return gift is also expected. And hey, here's one!

In this video, 26 years of one's voyage from nothing to everything comes alive. Not just the money, not just the fame, not just those films and his numerous entrepreneurial ventures, what makes SRK the true king is the unconditional love that pours upon him, from across the globe. Watch the video below!

As he narrates his journey year by year, you see the same dreams, the same determination, and the same belief that he started off. Making up there is not easy, but staying up there is more difficult. Now we know, how he did that.T

The young man who became a Fauji with nothing but dreams in his eyes is today a Dilwale. And we love him Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan! :)