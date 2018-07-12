27 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: Pooja Bhatt posts throwback pics with Aamir Khan from the sets

It was back then in 1991 that Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin released and the film, starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt, immediately became one of the most loved films of the cine-goers. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film also starred the likes of Anupam Kher, Sameer Chitre and Tiku Talsania among others.

The film revolved around the journey of a rich girl who fled from her home to marry a gold-digging film star and on her journey, meets a journalist and ended up falling for him. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi turned out to be a box office success and cemented Pooja and Aamir's positions as talents to reckon with.

As the film clocks 27 years tomorrow, Pooja, for whom the film was an important milestone, took to Instagram to share an elaborate note. The actor chanced upon old photographs from her Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi days and couldn't help but took a walk down the memory lane.

She recalled how the crew used to make use of the albums to check the hair, make-up and costumes as there were no monitors back then.

Not just this, she also shared two other photographs on Instagram wherein she remembered her song Galyan Sakli Sonyachi.. Hi Pori Konachi with Deepak Tijori. Dressed in a traditional Nauvari sari, the cast had shot daily from 7 am to 6 pm in the sweltering sun with the “entire village cheering them on”.