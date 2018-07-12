27 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: Pooja Bhatt posts throwback pics with Aamir Khan from the sets

It was back then in 1991 that Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin released and the film, starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt, immediately became one of the most loved films of the cine-goers. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film also starred the likes of Anupam Kher, Sameer Chitre and Tiku Talsania among others.
The film revolved around the journey of a rich girl who fled from her home to marry a gold-digging film star and on her journey, meets a journalist and ended up falling for him. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi turned out to be a box office success and cemented Pooja and Aamir's positions as talents to reckon with.
27 yrs of ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ tomorrow and I stumble upon these albums bursting with photographs from back then,ravaged with time... those were the days the continuity photographer painstakingly captured each and every moment on set,numbered each image and delivered it to the producer in these mammoth albums that the producer then used to sell the film to distributors. We also used these albums on set to check hair,make-up & costume continuity as there were no monitors back then-and thank God for that as things were far more organic and we learned to trust our memories and instincts more,engaging fully with what went on in front of the camera! Looking at these photos today makes my entire being sing with memory...Guess am going to bombard you’ll with my favourite ones and the ones I manage to salvage in the next 24 Hrs... so hold my hand,take my lead and walk down memory lane with me! ❤️ #dilhaikemantanahin #DHKMN #27years #27yearsofdilhaikemantanahin #memories #photographs #frayedalbum #intactmemories #comeonthisjourneywithme #visheshfilms #MaheshBhatt #MukeshBhatt #Aamirkhan #poojabhatt #anupamkher #deepaktijori #praveenbhatt #anasingh #nadeemshravan #classicfilm #filmmaking #filmmakinglife #filmjourney #ajourneyintoawomansheart #❤️
As the film clocks 27 years tomorrow, Pooja, for whom the film was an important milestone, took to Instagram to share an elaborate note. The actor chanced upon old photographs from her Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi days and couldn't help but took a walk down the memory lane.
She recalled how the crew used to make use of the albums to check the hair, make-up and costumes as there were no monitors back then.
“Galyan Sakli Sonyachi.. Hi Pori Konachi?” We shot this hit song which appears in the beginning of the film at the fishing village in Madh Island. I wore a Traditional Nauvari Sari for the first time in my life and shared screen space with my buddy Deepak Tijori who made the shoot truly easy for me by taking me through the paces with such patience and generosity. We shot daily from 7.am to 6.pm in the sweltering sun with the entire village cheering us on.Those were the days where make-up vans did not quite exist so I got changed and ready in one of the Koli fisherwoman’s homes who was delighted to see me dressed in the traditional garb and fed me a delicious,Koli style, sea food lunch! #galyansaklisonyachi #DHKMN #27yearsofdilhaikemantanahin #maheshbhatt #mukeshbhatt #nadeemshravan #deepaktijori #poojabhatt #aamirkhan #anupamkher #anasingh #kolivillage #madhisland #traditionalgarb #nauvarisaree #downmemorylane #dilhaikemantanahin #ajourneyintoawomansheart
Not just this, she also shared two other photographs on Instagram wherein she remembered her song Galyan Sakli Sonyachi.. Hi Pori Konachi with Deepak Tijori. Dressed in a traditional Nauvari sari, the cast had shot daily from 7 am to 6 pm in the sweltering sun with the “entire village cheering them on”.