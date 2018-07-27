3 men on a bike: Hrithik Roshan shares a throwback video with his sons and it’s thrilling to watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan was recently out on an adventurous vacation in Switzerland with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. And the actor, who is known to be quite active on social media, treated fans with enough videos and pictures from his trip. And while fans were waiting for some more glimpses of the father and sons’ holiday ventures, the actor surprised them with a throwback video with his boys, which is sure to give you thrills!

The video is from 2015, when little Hrehaan and Hridaan were seen enjoying a scenic bike-ride in Cape Town with daddy Hrithik. With daddy holding the reigns of the big beast that the bike is, and Hridaan and Hrehaan peeking with curiosity, it surely will give you wanderlust.

In his recent posts, Hrithik gave us a taste of all that he is trying, along with his sons. From bunjee jumping to rock climbing, the Roshans are having a ball of a time!

What a bliss!

Hrithik is currently shooting for Super 30, which is helmed by Vikas Bahl and based on the life a mathematician Anand Kumar. The first look of the film which was unveiled recently, took the anticipation level notches higher. The film is expected to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019 and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the same!