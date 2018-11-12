3 years of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Sooraj Barjatya announces next film

Over the years, Sooraj Barjatya has almost created his own genre of cinema; the ones that glorify the traditional Indian joint family system, laud familial relationships and lay emphasis on family values. His last one, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, starring Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan in lead roles, was a Diwali blockbuster. Following that, Barjatya took a long break of 3 years. Now, he has chosen PRDP's 3rd anniversary to announce his next.

Titled Hum Chaar, the film looks like an embellishment of all of Barjatya's features. The teaser was out on Monday and looks like a glorious tribute to the past Rajshri Entertainment films, including Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.

"It has been a great experience being a part of the Rajshri family and making this film which will redefine the word 'family'. In this golden age of content-driven cinema we have tried our best to come up with a story which is relatable to everyone who shares a great bonding with friends. Thank you to the Rajshri family and Sooraj Barjatya sir for showing trust in me," director Abhishek Dixit said in a statement.

Hum Chaar also happens to be Rajshri Entertainment's 58th production. It will make its way to the theatres in early 2019.