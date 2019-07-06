Priyanka Kaul July 06 2019, 5.36 pm July 06 2019, 5.36 pm

It was exactly three years ago on July 6, 2016, that Salman Khan’s sports drama film - Sultan - had hit the theatres. It was the first Indian movie to gross approx. Rs 206 crore at the box office within its third day, also making it the biggest opener of 2016. Bhai fans absolutely loved this one created new records in advance booking. On the occasion of its third anniversary, the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar took it to Twitter to celebrate the special day.

The movie is about Sultan (Salman) and his journey of becoming an Olympic gold medalist wrestler from an underdog, in no time. Motivation? His love interest Aarfa (Anushka). Success gets into his head and Sultan turns arrogant, overlooking his wife Aarfa, who was pregnant. The movie then progresses to show how the protagonist, who had given up wrestling, goes back in the ring once again to win back his lady love. The movie hit the right chords with the audience as people loved the hulked-up Salman in the ring.

The movie also had his fair share of controversies. From Salman Khan comparing himself with a 'raped woman' because of his strenuous shooting schedules to Arijit Singh’s song being dropped from the movie. But all of it was quick to forget, given Salman’s character gained accolades. He was also appreciated to have aced the Haryanvi accent in the movie. On its release day, the movie had attracted 70% occupancy in theatres and reached an estimate of Rs 278 crore towards the end of week two. Even today, it stands at the 12th spot in the top 30 Hindi movies with the highest gross in overseas markets.