300 cuts for Padmavati may be a rumour but Twitterati is having none of it

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat is slated to hit the screens on January 25 after months of indecisiveness and violent protests that led to the controversial film’s name being changed from Padmavati. The news that the censor board has ordered the makers of the film to make 300 cuts to the final version has Twitterati rolling on the floor with laughter. Even though the news may have turned out to be a rumour that was rubbished by CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, Twitter is on a roll.

After 300 cuts, #Padmavat will be releasing as a GIF — गबरू रोमियों #HTL (@paaglpanti) January 10, 2018

After 300 cuts, You can watch #Padmavat during interval break of #Padman. — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) January 9, 2018

Even after the clarification was issued, the innovative Twitterati imagined whatwill look after 300 cuts and the results are simply hilarious.

Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi had announced on December 30th that the film, based on a 16th century poem on the legendary queen Padmini will be given a U/A certificate along with 5 modifications. As news of the modifications spread, rumour mills was abuzz that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film will release only after 300 odd cuts.

"The makers have submitted the final film with agreed five modifications. These modifications have tried to incorporate observations and suggestions given by the advisory panel and also in keeping with the sentiments of society. This has already been communicated by CBFC and a UA certificate has been given to the film," Joshi said in a statement.

The film was earlier supposed to release on December 1, 2017 but was delayed due to agitation by right wing groups like the Karni Sena over an alleged dream sequence between Deepika’s Padukone’s character Padmini and Ranveer Singh’s character Alauddin Khilji.

With Padmavat now set to hit the theatres on January 25, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman and in turn will mark the biggest box office battle of the year.