Bollywood Photograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name in the film came from a furniture seller, reveals director Ritesh Batra Ranjini Maitra March 15 2019, 8.08 pm March 15 2019, 8.08 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's Photograph has opened to mixed reviews. It revolves around an unusual, unsaid love story between two people coming from two drastically different walks of life. Ritesh Batra confesses he loves to steal people and moments from real life and place them in his films, and they indeed create some delicious moments. While many are of the opinion that Photograph felt a little inconsequential as a film, we all would agree that it leaves you with plenty of moments to go back with.

Nawaz, in the film, plays a photographer named Rafi, who clicks people at a prominent tourist destination in Mumbai. In a conversation with News18, Ritesh reveals where the name came from. "I think there are a few Rafi songs. I think they will be coming out soon, during promotions. But I just named him Rafi because I liked that name. But there was also a guy. When I moved back to Mumbai to make The Lunchbox, I had bought furniture from a guy named Rafiullah. He's a very nice guy. He was a super nice guy. He personally came to deliver it and I always remember him. Just how he spoke to me and the goodness that he exudes...so I stole his name," he said.

It is only an artiste that can draw possible inspiration about almost every layman, for a film. Ritesh is no exception. Photograph has been shot across all real locations and has an authentic feel to it.

And hence, the furniture seller was immortalised!