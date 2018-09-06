377Verdict: Deepika Padukone does the happy dance, while Ranveer Singh is all hearts

On Thursday, the Supreme Court scrapped 377 verdict of the Indian constitution and the historic verdict has left the country's citizens happy and relieved. People from the LGBTQ community are over the moon as it is a verdict that was highly awaited. The decade-old fight of LGBTQ activists comes to a positive end with the result and the entire nation has been going all out expressing their happy sentiments.

Several Bollywood celebs, too, painted their pages in rainbow colours depicting their state of happiness over the results. Now, lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh too have done something similar and we loved their andaaz.

Deepika Padukone did the happy dance in a rainbow shirt while Ranveer Singh is all hearts, not for Deepika this time, but for the verdict.

View this post on Instagram ONE LOVE 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #377verdict A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 6, 2018 at 6:42am PDT

Adorable much!

Other celebrities to have shared the happiness include Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

And now, these recent posts by Ranveer and Deepika are simply cute and unmissable. Speaking of their work commitments, Ranveer has Simmba with Sara Ali Khan, Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and the multi-starrer Takht (stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar) in his kitty. Deepika, on the other hand, has an untitled Vishal Bhardwaj movie as of now, which has been postponed, owing to Irrfan Khan’s health.​