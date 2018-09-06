377Verdict: Internet is all happy and gay, showbiz style

In a landmark judgement on Thursday, the Supreme Court of India has finally given wings to the LGBTQ community. Well, it is a time to celebrate and really thank the judiciary for finally making the fight of the gay men and women count. When the judgement was out, celebratory messages started pouring on social media platform. But then internet being a crazy place, all of a sudden a lot of memes started circulating on the platform. Not all memes were in good taste but we have picked the best and funny one’s for you. No negativity today please!

So, here we go, these are the best showbiz meets Section 377 memes you will find on the internet:

When baba, Sanjay Dutt was painted in the rainbow colour!

Supreme Court is a blessing ❤️ #Section377 pic.twitter.com/BZM3qkPDMa — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 6, 2018

This will surely tickle your funny bone!

I wish I was in India right this moment celebrating with those strong beautiful independent peeps! #Section377 go die! #lgbtqindia #ftw #freedom pic.twitter.com/pz6NqqLn2C — Tanu Shelar 📝📚✒ (@tanuandbooks) September 6, 2018

Even Paresh Rawal’s funny character Baburao was pulled in the rainbow celebration.

Meryl Streep can’t keep calm!

Raise your hands if you're tearing up while writing copy and reading the Supreme Court's tweets 🙌🏽 #Section377 pic.twitter.com/kYTyq1ELqJ — Nishita Jha (@NishSwish) September 6, 2018

There were few hilarious one’s too, here’s a look!

RT to make a Homophobic mad😂😂



Lol! Jokes on you Homophobic and xenophobic people!!#LoveWins #Section377 💜🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ZCQ9daq7Vq — Richa | 6 days to RMD💜 (@RMs_RM_) September 6, 2018

Lastly, the lost hope in the democracy has been regained. Well, cinema is a powerful tool and it should start from Bollywood. With this, we hope, that from now there will be no Abhishek Bachchan's stereotyped gestures like in Dostana or Bol Bachchan. Also, definitely no more condescending jokes like in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.​