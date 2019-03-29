Bhuvan Bam to host his Titu Talks with Karan Johar at the YouTube fan fest

Ranjini Maitra March 29 2019, 3.53 pm March 29 2019, 3.53 pm

You are probably a fan of how swiftly Karan Johar hosts his chat show Koffee With Karan 6. Stars usually give in to his persistence, letting out some juicy gossips as well as hilarious trivia. Karan is just as enchanting as a guest, though. Remember his confession of being 'undersexed' when he appeared at Anaita Shroff Adjania's show Feet Up With The Stars? He upped a storm of laughter! So was the case with his appearance on No Filter Neha. Guess who is all set to chitchat with him now? Bhuvan Bam!

Bhuvan Bam, a YouTuber, and comedian who runs the channel BB Ki Vines, will catch Karan for a candid conversation at the upcoming YouTube Fan Fest. What's more interesting is Bhuvan will perform as his famous character Titu Mama and his talk with Karan, therefore, will be a live 'Titu Talks'. It is supposed to be a 15-minute-long chat wherein the host and the guest will touch upon several trending topics.

The first episode of Titu Talks had featured none other than Shah Rukh Khan and the next, he went on to bring pornstar Johnny Sins into a conversation. This is, however, the first time that the famous Titu Mama will go live.

Did you also know that this particular character was the comedian's favourite? “That one is also my favourite character. When my mama (maternal uncle) saw the character for the first time, he called me up and asked me, ‘Yeh main hoon kya?’ and when I said yes, he said, ‘Bohot jordaar hai! Keep it up. He lives in Baroda and he said that I have made him famous there," he told DNA in an older interview.

Jordaar, indeed!