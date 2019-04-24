Kareena Kapoor Khan: I always want to bite Taimur's bum, kiss him and cuddle him

Ranjini Maitra April 24 2019, 10.18 pm April 24 2019, 10.18 pm

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is only a little over two years old but is already an internet sensation. Imagine a toddler being chased by the paparazzi wherever he goes, from the school to his play-gym to the playground. These days, the kid has started recognising the photographers, would wave at them and sometime refuses to go away even if his dedicated nanny is trying her best to shield him. Kareena, in a recent conversation with Rajeev Masand, revealed the kid was just as naughty at the home front!

"He's a terror, very naughty. If I may say, he's exactly like his father. Right now he's just going through the phase where he tells everyone 'don't do this', because he has been told that often," she said. Any new parent would totally relate, isn't it? Kids, after all, are fast learners and would usually flaunt everything new that they learn. Taimur is no exception.

Kareena also revealed how she is almost obsessed with cuddling and kissing the kid! "I'm his mother. I always want to bite his bum, kiss him and cuddle him. Saif says I do that a lot, but I told him that with Taimur, I don't know till when will I be doing that," she said.

There are also rumours of Taimur making his Bollywood 'debut' with Kareena's forthcoming release Good News. We hear he will have a ten-minute-long cameo in it! There's confirmation on the same, but Kareena recently joked saying about how she would love for Taimur to feature in the Student Of The Year franchise!

Lol... knowing how the franchise is a launchpad of various star kids, Kareena's wish is totally legit. It's just that the wait is going to be long, really long...