Pankaj Tripathi: Haven't forgotten my one room shed with tin roof in Patna

Ranjini Maitra April 15 2019, 11.50 pm April 15 2019, 11.50 pm

From Nil Battey Sannata to Bareilly Ki Barfi, from Newton to Stree, Pankaj Tripathi has left the mark of his mettle wherever he appeared. A farmer's son hailing from Bihar, Pankaj is also an outsider in its truest sense who has made his presence felt, banking on nothing else but pursual, endurance, and hard work. In a conversation with IANS, the actor recalled days from his native place in Bihar when he used to stay in one single room with a tin roof.

"Today, my wife Mridula and I own our dream house. But I haven't forgotten my one-room shed with its tin roof in Patna. One night, the rains and wind were so intense that one of the tin sheets blew away and I was left looking at the naked sky," said the actor, who was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files. He and his wife have recently shifted to their new house from their old residence in Malad. "It was our dream home, a love nest at the seaside. Now I've finally bought our dream house in Madh Island. My wife got very emotional after we shifted into our new home," he said. Hard work pays off, indeed!

Among his other films, he will be also seen playing a cameo in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. "It's a cameo appearance. It's my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinu (producer Dinesh Vijan) that made me say yes to it. I always wanted to work with Irrfan and when Dinu offered me this role, I immediately agreed even if it's just a cameo role," he said in a statement, talking about the film.

Tripathi is a part of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Drive, Panga and '83, to name a few. If that's not great going, what is?