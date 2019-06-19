Divya Ramnani June 19 2019, 5.16 pm June 19 2019, 5.16 pm

It was exactly four years ago on June 19, 2015, that a sequel to Remo D’Souza’s popular dance film ABCD hit the big screens. The film titled ABCD 2 marked the first-ever collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The film was based on the life of Suresh Mukund, who along with Vernon Monteiro, formed the Fictitious Dance Group. It was a humongous success and Varun and Shraddha’s delightful chemistry was well-received by fans, so much that two have teamed for a yet another dance film titled Street Dancer 3D.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha Kapoor shared a collage of several pictures and posters from ABCD 2 days. It also featured Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza, Prabhudeva and the remaining cast of the film. Guess, someone got really nostalgic! Also mentioning her upcoming film in the post, the Saaho actor, in her caption, wrote, “#4YearsofABCD2 such special memories with the gang and now making them again with #SD3 (Street Dancer 3D) that will be with you all on 24th January 2020!”

Check out the ABCD 2 picture posted by Shraddha Kapoor here:

Well, here’s how Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the special day. But, what about the Dhawan lad? Umm, he did it with his own twist. Taking to his Instagram account, the Badlapur actor shared a video, wherein he, along with choreographer Rahul Shetty, recreated a scene from Amitabh Bachchan’s Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The two indeed had a blast and us? Well, we were totally in splits!

Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s recreation video here: