Having a favourite role or film is inevitable when it comes to actors and actresses. No matter how many films they do, there are always a few that stay with them for a long time. Richa Chadha revealed her special film to be Masaan, on its four year anniversary. The film was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who was also an assistant director for Gangs of Wasseypur. Richa revealed that being impressed by her performance, Neeraj decided to cast her for Masaan.

Talking about her role Richa, in her statement, said, "The film was offered to me in 2012 immediately after Wasseypur; Neeraj was an assistant on the film and that’s how we got to know each other better. Neeraj had written this part keeping me in mind. It’s the highest form of compliment for an actor when they are offered a tailor-made part when the maker has envisioned you in it even before there’s anything on paper. It will always be my most special film.”

The film revolved around two separate stories, one being hers and the other story revolving around Vicky Kaushal's character. The stories eventually connected in the end leaving fans to guess or imagine how things might go ahead from there for both the characters. The film achieved cult status among fans for the heartbreaking background stories of both protagonists. Masaan received a lot of love when it was released on digital platforms. She even wrote an Instagram post dedicated to the film thanking fans and the people involved in the film.

