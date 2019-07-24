Having a favourite role or film is inevitable when it comes to actors and actresses. No matter how many films they do, there are always a few that stay with them for a long time. Richa Chadha revealed her special film to be Masaan, on its four year anniversary. The film was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who was also an assistant director for Gangs of Wasseypur. Richa revealed that being impressed by her performance, Neeraj decided to cast her for Masaan.
Talking about her role Richa, in her statement, said, "The film was offered to me in 2012 immediately after Wasseypur; Neeraj was an assistant on the film and that’s how we got to know each other better. Neeraj had written this part keeping me in mind. It’s the highest form of compliment for an actor when they are offered a tailor-made part when the maker has envisioned you in it even before there’s anything on paper. It will always be my most special film.”
The film revolved around two separate stories, one being hers and the other story revolving around Vicky Kaushal's character. The stories eventually connected in the end leaving fans to guess or imagine how things might go ahead from there for both the characters. The film achieved cult status among fans for the heartbreaking background stories of both protagonists. Masaan received a lot of love when it was released on digital platforms. She even wrote an Instagram post dedicated to the film thanking fans and the people involved in the film.
Check out Richa Chadha's Instagram post below:
Masaan has given me a lifetime of memories. As I write this, I can't help but get choked up. Images flash before me - of desolate, dusty Ganga ghats, of steel tiffin boxes wrapped in plastic bags, of small town dreams, a floral plastic tablecloth. And then of crazy, drunken parties in France, of carrying heels in your hands because your feet ache from dancing, of a standing ovation that made adults sob like babies, of group huddles, of walking the red carpet at Cannes while hearing your name announced alongside legends like Marion Cotillard, of a hug from Naseer saab, of people's glimmering eyes as they search for words, of silence after the end credits, of my parents' beaming faces as they saw a hobby turn into a career, of red balloons and a small gift box wrapped in purple paper. Masaan is immortalised by the people that were in it - behind and in front of the camera. And now by you, the audience that saw it and became a part of that world. It shall now forever inhabit our collective imagination, in tiny, undetectable ways. Devi will always be alive, long after Richa is gone. Tricky thing to come to terms with. #4YearsOfMasaan #Masaan #Devi #Ghatsofganga #cannes #journeyofalifetime #memoriesforlife #cannes
Richa Chadha is currently busy with a handful of films. She just finished shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's sports comedy film titled Panga. At present, Richa is filming for a comedy film called Ghoomketu and a thriller titled Section 375: Mazi ya Jabardati. Apart from these, she is also filming for Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Bholi Punjaban and Shakeela. Bholi Punjaban is a spinoff film, which is based on her character from the two Fukrey films.