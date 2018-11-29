4:30 am show of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in Tamil Nadu was overwhelming reveals trade expert

All those who were suspecting that Rajinikanth mania is over are being proven absolutely WRONG by the actor and his fans. Shankar’s 2.0 starring the Thalaiva and Akshay Kumar hit the screens on Thursday. Early buzz suggests that the film is doing exceptionally well. Some are assured that this movie is way better than its prequel Enthiran, which released in 2010. Trade expert Akshaye Rathi got a first-hand experience of the Rajini-mania when he went to watch the first show of 2.0 at a cinema hall in Tamil Nadu and he was overwhelmed and how!

When Akshaye was quizzed about Rajinikanth’s dismal performance at the box office in the recent past he said, “Every film, for every actor is important. And even though his last few films have not lived up to the expectations one has from a Rajinikanth film, but that has not affected Rajinikanth’s stardom.” He then continued to narrate the morning ritual at a theatre that left him in awe of the superstar. Rathi divulged details and said, “I’m in Tamil Nadu right now and I have watched 4:30 am show of 2.0. And 4:30 in the morning there was a house-full show, there were celebrations, there was euphoria and people came passionately to watch this film. So, clearly the last few films that didn't do as well have not taken away anything from the stardom that Rajinikanth enjoys. Given a good film, an entertaining film, then people will celebrate it like they always do. People were going berserk over this film.”

That's not all, Akshaye also predicts that Shankar’s movie will bring happy smiles on the face of the superstar, the producers and his die-hard fans, “This film, I think is going to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema till date. The unanimous opinion is that this film is better than Enthiran."

2.0 Movie Review: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar pack a paisa vasool performance!

Akshaye didn’t stop at that he also went on to add why 2.0 is special for more reasons than just the expected box office results, he added, “It is better than most other Indian films when it comes to technology, when it comes to VFX, when it comes to 3D. So, I really think this movie is going to be an absolute ride.”

According to Akshaye’s predictions, it will be a cakewalk for Akshay-Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to beat the first-day collection of Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan. However, it looks very unlikely that the movie will beat the massive first-day collection record of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali. The film’s fate as per Rathi is confirmed, it will be a bonafide hit. Well, we bet that Rajinikanth fans are in for a super treat this weekend. The film will enjoy a great run at the theatres considering that it will also have an extended weekend to cash on.

It’s 4am , off for the first show of #2point0FromToday excited! — resul pookutty (@resulp) November 28, 2018

Excited as the wait for @shankarshanmugh sir's #2Point0 is over. One more day to see the many avatars of @rajinikanth sir & @akshaykumar sir. Best wishes to the entire team... — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 28, 2018

#2point0 OUT OF THE WORLD EXPERIENCE . ALL INDIAN BOX OFFICE RECORDS WILL BE REWRITTEN 🔥 Bow down to Thalaivar @rajinikanth , The Master @shankarshanmugh , @akshaykumar @arrahman @LycaProductions @iamAmyJackson and the thousands of ppl involved ! Feel like watching on repeat 😇 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 29, 2018

Rajinikanth mania was not just restricted to the actor’s fan clubs. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Oscar winner sound designer Resul Pookutty too took to Twitter to express their excitement about Thalaiva’s movie. Looks like the year will end on a high note with Rajinikanth delivering at the box office. This success will also be a tight slap on all the detractors who wanted the actor to quit acting and instead focus on his political career.

#2Point0 Hindi Occupancy improves after Morning shows.. Excellent WOM in Hindi Belt.. Tamil and Telugu opened to Massive Occupancy rate all over South! pic.twitter.com/dlGfsAQTP9 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 29, 2018

#2point0 takes a flying start at TN box-office with uniformly positive reports after morning and noon shows. Tickets for 3D format most preferred. pic.twitter.com/XaKggCLejl — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 29, 2018

In fact, early trade reports suggest that this movie is set to break many box office records. The fans will go home entertained, the creative team will heave a sigh of satisfaction and the producers will go smiling to the banks. Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was made at a whopping budget of Rs 540 plus crore. And as per early estimates, the movie will mint at least Rs 200 crore in the first weekend.

Watch this space for detailed trade report of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0.