5.5 crore: The amount spent on one song in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England

Vipul Shah’s Namaste England which stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead went on floors on February. The duo, who were seen in 2012’s Ishaqzaade, will feature in a song in their upcoming film which is being shot on a whopping budget of 5.5 crores. The song is said to an integral part of the film.

The song titled Tu Meri Main Tera is written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Mannan Shah. “The song is an integral part of the film where we show Arjun and Parineeti’s characters travelling from Punjab to London. We did a lot of research and created an interesting route to reach our destination. We are showcasing it in real time. We started the journey in Punjab, and traveled to Bangladesh border, Dhaka, Brussels, Calais check post in France, and from there to Paris and London. Around 18-20 locations feature in the song. We have even shot in the middle of the sea", director Vipul Shah said.

Further talking about the budget of the song, Shah added, “I generally don’t talk about numbers but yes, it is the most expensive song I have shot in my life. It was canned in over 11 days. I direct tracks that don’t require choreography by myself in my films and who better than Javed saab for a travel song. It’s emotional and high on quality. We will decide the singer once we’re back in Mumbai.”

Also speaking of Arjun and Parineeti, the director said, “This is Arjun and Parineeti’s second film together after Ishaqzaade and they are good friends who play pranks on each other all the time. I call them Tom and Jerry because they are wonderful together and that chemistry will be visible onscreen.”

The film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. It’s scheduled to hit the theatres this Dusshera.