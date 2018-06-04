5 months, 3 successful women-centric films! 2018 already seems to be a revolution

Women-centric films are nothing new in Bollywood. Every year, fans get to see films with female protagonists, but it’s no guarantee for success. There’s always a debate whether our actresses can carry the weight of the film alone and attract the audiences to the theatres without having a big male star alongside them in the film. Even if a woman-centric movie is made, the makers try not to confine themselves in a smaller budget with a cautious approach keeping in mind the recovery. But 2018 surely seems to be a revolution.

We’re only five months into 2018 and have already seen three films, namely Hichki, Raazi and Veere Di Wedding, with a female protagonists taste success at the box office.

Hichki marked the comeback of Rani Mukerji after her maternity break. The movie received positive reviews, but opened on a slow note. But, thanks to the robust word of mouth, the film saw steady growth, and in its theatrical run collected Rs 46 crore. Made with a budget of Rs 20 crore, Hichki collected double of its budget making it a super hit.

After Hichki came Alia Bhatt’s Raazi. The trailer of the film proved that Alia will be nailing the role as Sehmat, and it will do well at the box office. But, Raazi turned out to be a big surprise. The movie started on a good note and went on to be become a blockbuster. The collection to date stands at a solid Rs 115 crore. Raazi has beaten the collection Akshay Kumar’s PadMan that raked in Rs 78 crore and Ajay Devgn’s Raid that got Rs 98 crore. Both films saw male superstars dominate the script.

The past weekend saw Veere Di Wedding hit the screen with a bang. The film is doing some exceptional business at the box office. In just three days, the film has collected Rs 35 crore, and we won’t be surprised if this movie too does better than Akshay’s PadMan and Ajay’s Raid.

Alia doing better at the box office than Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn is surely a big deal for Bollywood. And let’s hope that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor too join the league.