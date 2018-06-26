5 reasons why we feel birthday boy Arjun Kapoor is a perfect husband material

🎶Hua Chokra Jawaan Re

Hua Chokra Jawaan Re

Hey Hey, Hey Hey, Hey Hey...🎶

Yes, the chokra is just getting more and more jawaan with every passing year. Arjun Kapoor has turned 33 today (June 26) and when we talk about his journey from his Ishaqzaade days to now, the man has shown some tremendous progress and...how! But he hasn't been very successful in finding a perfect significant other for himself! And we always wonder why. The man has all the qualities to be a perfect boyfriend or rather to be a perfect husband for that matter. He has the Kapoor genes, so what's the matter, bro?

He is:

1. Successful

What can be more attractive than a persona of a successful man? All the ladies want a man who is successful and Arjun definitely is! With so many films registered under his name, Arjun is the superhero of this generation.

2. Funny

His bromance with Ranveer Singh and all the crazy videos of him that we get to see in the form of behind-the-scenes will tell you that Arjun has a classic sense of humour. He is a man who can make you laugh all day, and nothing can be better than that!

3. Stylish

Arjun knows what suits him best and he is always the most dapper of the lot. Looks matter, but it's the personality that takes the cake. Arjun is the combination of both, good looks and classy personality. And of course, good clothes too!

4. A responsible man

We all saw how Arjun stood by his family including half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor when Sridevi passed away. No matter what kind of relationship they shared then, Arjun lent his shoulder to his sisters to cry on. Since then he has been protective of all his three sisters and that's what we love about him. He is a responsible man and knows his duties right!

5. Non-controversial

Nobody likes a man who is always picking up fights and is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Arjun is far away from it! Stars and controversies go hand-in-hand but Arjun has made sure to keep himself miles away from all the controversies. All his focus is on his work, and that's truly commendable.

In case, if he ever has to make a matrimony ad for himself (which should be soon), these qualities will come in handy.