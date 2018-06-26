5 GIFs which prove that you've finally turned into a social media addict

Hey, it’ 21st century and we are not being judgmental here. But are you the one who thinks too much about the number of Instagram followers in your kitty? Do you love to stalk people on social media? Do Snapchat filters make you feel you are in a different world altogether and last but not the least let’s not forget Facebook, the ultimate guide to being friends (with many).

So if the answer to all of the above questions is YES, then hey my friend, you are surely on your way to becoming a social junkie. Let’s scroll through what makes you a social junkie and mind you, it may not be a bad thing after all!

First things first. If the first thing you do when you meet your BFFs is take a picture under perfect lighting, just so that you can upload them on social media, then you, my friend, are a downright social media addict! ‘mic drop’

What do you do when your food arrives at your table. Dig into the food or dig out your phone to take that perfect shot for Instagram. If you are the latter, it surely is some food for thought.

Every piece of news or gossip you know is through the excessive stalking you’ve been up to on Instagram and Facebook.

Every time you are bored, you pick your phone, go over social media and seek some sort of entertainment.

Your day starts and ends with looking into the glossy black mirror of your smartphone.

Last but not the least, your candid pictures are not at all candid. They’re glammed up with an aim to add more appeal to your Instagram page. Tell me I’m lying!

If all the points match your personality, you’re a social media addict! You need help. We suggest you UNPOSE and live in the moment!