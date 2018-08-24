5 Weddings trailer: Forget five we wouldn’t want to attend even one

Rajkummar Rao already had two releases this year, Omerta and Fanney Khan. He is gearing up for the release of Stree which is slated to release on August 31, 2018. Then on September 14, 2018, releases Love Sonia, and just a week after that the actor will be having one more release. We are talking about 5 Weddings which also stars Nargis Fakhri. The makers had released the trailer of the film a couple of months ago, and now, they have unveiled a new trailer.

After watching the trailer, this film looks like a done and dusted. An American woman comes to India to cover weddings, and falls in love with an Indian man. Well, the film can only surprise us if it has some interesting twist. But for now, this one looks like just another rom-com.

Rajkummar Rao is surely the saving grace of the trailer. The actor has always impressed us with performances and 5 Weddings doesn’t seem to be an exception. Nargis Fakhri plays an American woman and that’s why the role suits her because her accent doesn’t look fake. But let’s see if she will be able to impress us with her act as in the trailer there’s nothing much that we can judge her on.

5 Weddings is slated to hit the screens on September 21, 2018.