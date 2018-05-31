5 YJHD moments that prove that it is the movie which defines our generation

It has been five years since the ultimate story of our generation, Dharma’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, halted us in our tracks. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur made us fall in love with every emotion it conveyed; love, friendship, apologies, parenthood and a lot many. It seems unbelievable that it has already been five years since its release.

So let’s go back and relive five best moments from the movie, to mark the occasion.

Naina’s confessions

The first time Naina falls in love, and confesses the same to herself, for her dream and Bunny’s were two different sides of a pole. And the second time when she confesses the same, this time to Bunny. Eight years apart, same situation, and we feel like their love comes a full circle.

The reconciliation of best friends

Avi and Bunny were joined at the hip, but all falls apart when Bunny moves abroad for his career. And when he comes back, Avi is a bitter version of himself, seething over Bunny’s betrayal. When Aditi makes the two reconcile after a combative fight, their hug can make you tear up and remember your own fights with your friends.

When Aditi speaks about falling in love with Taran

Aditi starts off being head over heels in love with Avi who is a flirt and ignorant of her feelings. Eight years later, the scene where Aditi tells Bunny how she eventually found love in Taran will make you smile and mush over.

Bunny’s final journey back home

Bunny is a free soul. But when he returns home for the final time, remembering the last time he was with his father, who was no more, the scene just breaks us. The prodigal son finds his way back.

The final proposal

And the last scene. The lost Kabir finds his dream and home together, and holds on to Naina, to never let go. As the friends celebrate the start of New Year, we too smell that every end marks a new beginning.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gave lessons to a whole generation. This is a beautiful movie which will not be forgotten anytime soon. Bunny, Avi, Aditi and Naina will truly remain with us forever.