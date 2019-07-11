Divya Ramnani July 11 2019, 4.47 pm July 11 2019, 4.47 pm

Sonam Kapoor, at the moment, may not have signed a lot of films but the actor sure has some of the most memorable Bollywood movies to her credit. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, is one perfect example. The film, which is a biopic on the life of former athlete Milkha Singh, was among one of the most successful and convincing sports films ever made in Bollywood. Apart from Farhan’s spectacular portrayal of Singh, Sonam, too, was appreciated for impressive contribution as his love interest.

On July 11, 2019, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completed six successful years of its existence, and to mark the special occasion, the Veere Di Wedding actor took to her social media and shared a special clip. In the video, Kapoor reminisced playing the character of ‘Biro’ and all the amazing memories attached to the film. It was basically a compilation of Sonam Kapoor’s memorable moments from the film and also featured Farhan Akhtar and Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra.

Take a look at the video shared by Sonam Kapoor here:

In her caption, calling the film a memorable experience, the actor wrote, “It's been 6 years since I played Biro, a thoughtful and bright woman who eventually changed Milkha's life. I have such fond memories from this movie where we spent a lot of time laughing and joking around between takes! A truly memorable experience. #6YearsofBhaagMilkhaBhaag.”

Earlier, at an event, Sonam expressed her elation on being associated with the film. She was quoted as saying, “A film like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, doing well is a great way to inspire other filmmakers to make quality cinema. It is a great way forward. It has set an example and it’s brilliant. It makes me happy”