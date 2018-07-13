6 Years of Cocktail: Homi Adajania shares a throwback picture with Veronica aka Deepika Padukone

This day six years ago, director Homi Adajania gave us an unforgettable tale of Cocktail along with a not-so-clichéd character in the name of Veronica, essayed by none other than Deepika Padukone, that stayed with us for long. The film brought glory to Deepika overnight, as the film was loved by critics and audiences alike. Cocktail also starred Saif Ali Khan and then-newcomer Diana Penty in the leads.

Today, as the film clocked six years of its release, Homi took to his social media page and shared a throwback photo with Deepika.

Deepika was quick enough to reply on Homi’s picture.

We are just loving this social media banter between the director and the actor, isn’t it endearing?

During an interaction with TINGS magazine earlier this year, when Deepika was asked if there was a specific film or character, which affected her as a person or actress, she had replied saying, “Cocktail is a film that changed a lot of things for me because I think that movie came to me at a point in my life when I was coming into my own. I was having a breakthrough with myself and the role I played in that film sort of enhanced that entire experience for me. The character I played (Veronica) was completely different than who I am personally, and I felt like playing her completely opened me up. I felt like a different, more authentic person after that film and I’ve felt this way ever since.”