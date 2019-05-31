Divya Ramnani May 31 2019, 7.15 pm May 31 2019, 7.15 pm

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s filmography is filled with many stellar performances. However, if there’s that one special film that will be forever cherished by fans, it is the super-entertaining: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It was exactly six years ago, on May 31, 2019, that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had hit the big screens. The movie was welcomed with open arms and their sizzling chemistry was loved by all. Everything about this romantic drama was perfect, be it the serene locations, cheesy dialogues, catchy songs and, of course, the friendship and romance tale.

To mark this special day, Deepika Padukone, who portrayed the character of Naina in YJHD, took to her Instagram story and decided to take all her fans by surprise. In a video shared by the actor, both Deepika and Ranbir recreated the much-loved Balam Pichkari song. Right from their goofy expressions to some of the most energetic dance moves, everything about this Naina and Bunny reunion was exciting. However, the highlight of this clip was an over-enthusiastic Ranveer Singh. While he couldn’t be spotted in the video, we could hear him cheering and clapping for the two, especially his ladylove. Such sports!

Have a look at Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s video here: