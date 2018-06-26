home/ entertainment/ bollywood
7 times Mahesh Bhatt inspired both Alia and us with his words

7 times Mahesh Bhatt inspired both Alia and us with his words

First published: June 26, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is an extremely proud father. Both his angels, Alia and Shaheen, have done wonders in their respective fields. While Shaheen is yet to come out of her shell as she fights her battle with depression, Alia has been spreading her charm all over Bollywood. Delivering back to back hits, Alia is shining like the brightest star in the sky. But at the same time, her father is vigilant over her success. Time and again, Mahesh Bhatt has shared his advice with Alia on how to deal with success and not let it affect her mind.

Even now, when Raazi became a bumper hit, Mahesh Bhatt is the happiest for his daughter.

But as we scan through Mahesh Bhatt’s twitter profile, one would know that he is a very inspirational soul who has immense wisdom up his sleeve. Not just for Alia, we too have a lot to learn from him.

So here are his chosen tweets that will persuade you to live a better life.

1. Success is lousy

2. Freedom is all in your head

3. A woman’s day special

4. Why so serious in life?

 

5. Perfection in imperfection

6. The right kind of addiction

7. A healthy way of life

Alia has got big shoes to fill, with so much sagacity coming from Papa dearie.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Alia Bhatt #amul #mahesh bhatt #raazi #Twitter #Varun Dhawan #wisdom

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All