7 times Mahesh Bhatt inspired both Alia and us with his words

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is an extremely proud father. Both his angels, Alia and Shaheen, have done wonders in their respective fields. While Shaheen is yet to come out of her shell as she fights her battle with depression, Alia has been spreading her charm all over Bollywood. Delivering back to back hits, Alia is shining like the brightest star in the sky. But at the same time, her father is vigilant over her success. Time and again, Mahesh Bhatt has shared his advice with Alia on how to deal with success and not let it affect her mind.

Even now, when Raazi became a bumper hit, Mahesh Bhatt is the happiest for his daughter.

Alia Bhatt As The Amul Girl On Raazi-Special Ad Is 'Utterly Butterly' Cute - NDTV https://t.co/u7JG1QzmfB — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 16, 2018

But as we scan through Mahesh Bhatt’s twitter profile, one would know that he is a very inspirational soul who has immense wisdom up his sleeve. Not just for Alia, we too have a lot to learn from him.

So here are his chosen tweets that will persuade you to live a better life.

The hit team! But beware kids ..Success is a lousy teacher. It makes even the wise believe that they can never fail. pic.twitter.com/S8E1h7uqDi — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 13, 2014

Freedom isn't a destination; it's a state of mind. pic.twitter.com/F17tqOEZJs — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 8, 2018

On this woman's day a quote for my 3 girls: "The question isn't who's going to let me;it's who is going to stop me." pic.twitter.com/2OLQ352mEU — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 8, 2016

4. Why so serious in life?

Life isn't as serious as the mind makes it out to be. pic.twitter.com/TovjoJ5wwh — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 31, 2018

You are imperfect, permanently and inevitably flawed. And you are beautiful. pic.twitter.com/esKCLBvALa — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 21, 2018

Alia my girl u are flying higher and higher ! Get addicted to bettering yourself. Love @aliaa08 #Raazi pic.twitter.com/wUJaCtkHym — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 14, 2018

7. A healthy way of life

You are never too old to set a new goal ! 😊 Thank you @swapnilnaik1 (my fitness teacher) for giving me a new dream.!!! pic.twitter.com/plQ5FkdtX0 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 9, 2018

Alia has got big shoes to fill, with so much sagacity coming from Papa dearie.