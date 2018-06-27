8 Bollywood girlfriends you wouldn't want even in your nightmare

Pyaar, ishq and mohabbat have forever been an integral part of Bollywood films. Even when a horrifying mystery is to be uncovered, the hero and heroine of the movie find time for some love. That being said, while we do love the filmy mush that comes our way, sometimes the characters are such that they can give one creeps. After all, who wants a murderer for a girlfriend or someone who gives a surprise visit on her fiancé’s bachelorette trip, right?

On that note, let’s plunge headfirst as we give you a list of Bollywood girlfriends you wouldn’t want even in your nightmare.

Natasha from Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara

The superlative degree of possessive, she gatecrashes her boyfriend’s bachelorette and has DEEP trust issues. And she doesn’t even get married to him!

Aisha from Aisha

She makes it her business to know everyone’s business and fix their romantic liaisons. While a sensible guy like Arjun does fall in love with her, we do sometimes wonder how he refrained from running in the opposite direction.

Isha from Gupt

Okay so, to cut the long story short, she murdered everyone who came between the two of them. The only glitch she did not consider was her boyfriend was accused of all the murders.

Tanu from Tanu Weds Manu

She freaking put her husband in a mental asylum and got him out after five days! Need we say more?

Shruti from Barfi!

The classic case of being a spineless woman who couldn’t stand by her love when he needed her and then whined away the rest of her life.

Taani from Rab Ne Bana De Jodi

She cheated on her husband. The only issue was that she cheated on him, with him. You need a special dose of dumb to come up with something like this.

Sonia from Aitraaz

Oh boy. This one gets married to a rich businessman for money, and then wants a fling with her ex-boyfriend who is now married, and later drags him to court on false rape charges. Sonia is the stuff of nightmares are made of.

Aaliya from Break Ke Baad

She is another name for commitment-phobic. Don’t fall in love or you shall perish waiting. After all, real life does not wrap in 150 minutes.

Looks like Bollywood can give us lessons in how not to fall in love with the wrong person!