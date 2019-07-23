Ajay Devgn might have completed three decades in the industry but one character of him that will forever be loved is the fearless cop Bajirao Singham. The film was a remake of the 2010 Tamil film Singam and went on to perform incredibly well at the box office. The sequel to the movie, Singham Returns, was released in 2014 that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Believe it or not, it has been 8 years to Singham already. To celebrate the 8th anniversary, Devgn, on Tuesday, penned a heartfelt note.
The actor shared a picture of himself dressed in his cop uniform and signature glasses. Alongside his picture, he penned a quote in Hindi that reads, "Galat kya hai woh janne mei koi fark nahi padta, galat ko sahi karne mei padta hai.” He added that it has been 8 years to invincible dialogues, car rattles, power-packed action and the fearless character. He wrapped it up giving a shoutout to the audience by saying that it’s their love that has kept the movie roaring.
Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s Instagram post here:
View this post on Instagram
गलत क्या है वो जानने से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता, गलत को सही करने से पड़ता है! 22nd July. #8years to invincible dialogues, car rattles, power-packed action and the fearless character #BajiraoSingham. It's the love of the audience #Singham still roars this loud. @itsrohitshetty and Team!
A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on
Rohit Shetty’s cop universe had Simmba as the last outing, which starred Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan and it managed to get the cash registers ringing. We now have the upcoming Sooryavanshi that has Akshay Kumar as the lead and his character was introduced at the climax of Simmba. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and has already gone on floors. The duo will also be seen romancing in the remake of the iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the film which has been choreographed by Farah Khan. Backed by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Reliance Entertainment, the film hits the screens on March 27, 2020.Read More