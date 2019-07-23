Darshana Devi July 23 2019, 2.28 pm July 23 2019, 2.28 pm

Ajay Devgn might have completed three decades in the industry but one character of him that will forever be loved is the fearless cop Bajirao Singham. The film was a remake of the 2010 Tamil film Singam and went on to perform incredibly well at the box office. The sequel to the movie, Singham Returns, was released in 2014 that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Believe it or not, it has been 8 years to Singham already. To celebrate the 8th anniversary, Devgn, on Tuesday, penned a heartfelt note.

The actor shared a picture of himself dressed in his cop uniform and signature glasses. Alongside his picture, he penned a quote in Hindi that reads, "Galat kya hai woh janne mei koi fark nahi padta, galat ko sahi karne mei padta hai.” He added that it has been 8 years to invincible dialogues, car rattles, power-packed action and the fearless character. He wrapped it up giving a shoutout to the audience by saying that it’s their love that has kept the movie roaring.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s Instagram post here: