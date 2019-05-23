’83: Ammy Virk shares interesting details on the film’s first schedule in London

Divya Ramnani May 23 2019, 5.00 pm May 23 2019, 5.00 pm

As India gears up for the 2019 World Cup, Bajrangi Bhaijaan filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to take us back to the olden and golden days of 1983, when team India had got their hands on the World Cup trophy for the first time. Ranveer Singh will be stepping into Kapil Dev’s shoes, as the captain of the Indian cricket team. It was only recently that Singh was in Delhi to get trained under the iconic King of Swing, Kapil Dev. Now, his co-star Ammy Virk, who plays the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film, has shared some details on the final preps and the first schedule of the sports drama.

Ammy Virk, in an interview to a media portal, shared that the entire cast and crew of ’83 will commence the first shooting schedule for the film after their final training session in London. The singer-turned-actor stated that the filming for ’83 begins in the first week of June in London and he is expected to head there by May end. “We have a practice session for 8-10 days in London where all the teams and players, who played in the 1983 World Cup will gather together at the cricket camp and then shoot will begin after that,” said Ammy.

Here's a sneak peek into the practice sessions for '83:

The actor further revealed that Kabir Khan has roped in players from several ethnicities and that they will be joining the team of ’83 for the practice schedule. “There will be players from New Zealand, West Indies, Australia, Zimbabwe, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – all actors cast by our director Kabir Khan from all over the world and our Indian team led by our captain Ranveer Singh will have practice sessions with them. The international actors will play cricketing legends like Malcolm Marshall, Clive Lloyd, Arjuna Ranatunga, Ian Botham, and others and all those who were part of the 1983 World Cup team and other teams. Kabir sir and Balwinder sir have already had a couple of practice sessions with them but now we, the Indian team have to meet and hold practice sessions with them.”

Moreover, the makers of ’83 are also in talks with some of the former West Indian players, who played against India in the 1983 World Cup, including Gordon Greenidge, Micheal Holding, Viv Richards, and Andy Roberts among others. Ammy said, “If these cricketing legends have time, Kabir sir wants them to meet us during the shoot and during our practice sessions in London. Kabir sir also wants all the players from the 1983 World Cup team India to also fly down and spend some time with us during the shoot, if possible, and tell us how they played the finals.”

Meanwhile, ’83 is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10, 2020.