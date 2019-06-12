Divya Ramnani June 12 2019, 11.10 am June 12 2019, 11.10 am

Only recently, we reported that Deepika Padukone has been roped in for Kabir Khan's '83. In the film, she will be stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, while Ranveer Singh essays the former's role. Now, taking to his Instagram account, the man himself made the news official by sharing a couple of stunning pictures, which featured rocking the trio of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan. In one of the posts, Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement by writing, "Who better to play my wifey than my wifey?" Same, Ranveer, same!

Have a look at the pictures shared by Ranveer Singh here:

The team of '83 all smiles in Glasgow:

However, the highlight of this announcement is the boomerang shared by the actor. It featured Deepika Padukone spanking his back with a bat and, in the caption, Ranveer wrote, "Story of my life! Reel and Real!" LOL! These two make for an extremely adorable couple and we can't wait to witness this camaraderie on the silver screen with '83.

Check out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's boomerang here: