Only recently, we reported that Deepika Padukone has been roped in for Kabir Khan's '83. In the film, she will be stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, while Ranveer Singh essays the former's role. Now, taking to his Instagram account, the man himself made the news official by sharing a couple of stunning pictures, which featured rocking the trio of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan. In one of the posts, Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement by writing, "Who better to play my wifey than my wifey?" Same, Ranveer, same!
Have a look at the pictures shared by Ranveer Singh here:
View this post on Instagram
*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!! 😁🙌🏽🌟 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk 🏏 🎥 🎞
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
View this post on Instagram
Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! 😉❤️ @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! 🏏🎥🎞 Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk 😄🙌🏽 #83squad
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
The team of '83 all smiles in Glasgow:
View this post on Instagram
Good times in Glasgow! 😂🤣😅 #83squad @83thefilm 🏏🎥🎞 @deepikapadukone @kabirkhankk
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
However, the highlight of this announcement is the boomerang shared by the actor. It featured Deepika Padukone spanking his back with a bat and, in the caption, Ranveer wrote, "Story of my life! Reel and Real!" LOL! These two make for an extremely adorable couple and we can't wait to witness this camaraderie on the silver screen with '83.
Check out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's boomerang here:
View this post on Instagram
Story of my Life 😅 Real & Reel ! @deepikapadukone @83thefilm 🏏🎥🎞
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
We can't keep calm after this. Finally, Ranveer and Deepika will be playing man and wife in a film. In all their films together be it Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela or Padmaavat, the couple has never had a happy ending. Hopefully, '83 will be the one. '83 will release on April 10, 2020.Read More