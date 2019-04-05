’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket stadium

Divya Ramnani April 05 2019, 4.14 pm April 05 2019, 4.14 pm

Ranveer Singh, the chameleon, is on a roll. From playing a massy Simmba to taking us through the life of an underdog in Gully Boy, he has only proved his versatility as an actor. We will next see him stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, the veteran cricketer and former Indian skipper. The sports film is based on the Indian Cricket Team’s iconic World Cup win in the year 1983. Preparations for the same have begun in full swing in Dharamshala. We stumbled upon a few videos of Ranveer Singh greeting fans, while he was prepping up at the Dharamshala cricket stadium.

A huge number of well-wishers had poured in to see their favourite Ranveer Singh and he didn’t disappoint them. Dressed up in a blue cricket jersey and black shorts, Ranveer is surely living a cricketer’s life to the fullest. The actor made it a point to greet fans. However, his gesture caught our attention. At one point, the actor hinted at his back pain by enacting the same in front of his fans. Well, all the continuous practice sessions seem to have taken a toll on his health. Work is important, but health is a priority, Ranveer!

Reportedly, the entire cast and crew are in Dharamshala to train under the guidance of former Indian cricketers – Balwinder Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma. The film is expected to be shot in England and various other parts of India. Earlier, Ranveer Singh had shared a picture along with his ’83 squad, that had all the boys having a gala time in the water.

’83 is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa, Jatin Sarna, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. It is slated to release in April 2020.