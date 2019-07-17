Darshana Devi July 17 2019, 5.29 pm July 17 2019, 5.29 pm

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 is the latest addition to the growing list of biopics in Bollywood. The film is based on India’s victory against West Indies in the World Cup final 1983 under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, and the role of the legendary cricketer will be essayed by Ranveer. What came in as an absolute treat for fans is that the film will feature Deepika Padukone too, who will play Ranveer’s onscreen wife in it. To get into the skin of the character, Ranveer has been training really hard for the film. We got hold of a new BTS video from the sets of the film that sees the Simmba star turning into a cheerleader for his co-star Chirag Patil during the rehearsals.

The video sees Chirag, who will be portraying his father Sandeep Patil in the sports drama, ends up breaking his bat while hitting a particular delivery. Apparently, the bat belongs to Sandeep, who was also a part of the 1983 Indian Cricket Team. Soon after Chirag broke the bat, the entire team, including Ranveer gave him a shoutout and cheered for him. Some of them can also be heard saying that the broken bat should be given for auction. It looks like the team is having quite a time while prepping for the film.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s BTS clip of ’83 here:

Earlier, while talking about the film, Ranveer had told IANS, "Playing a living legend poses a unique set of challenges, and your approach to the preparation for that character has to be all the more intensive. And it has been. But at the same time, it has been very rewarding and fulfilling.”