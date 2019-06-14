Rushabh Dhruv June 14 2019, 11.56 am June 14 2019, 11.56 am

After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to reunite once again for Kabir Khan's Cricket drama '83. In the flick, Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika is said to essay the role of his wife Romi Bhatia. Recently Ranveer took to his Instagram account and officially announced Deepika's entry to the team by sharing a couple of stunning pictures, featuring the trio of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan.

Right from the time Deepika and Ranveer have got hitched, they are always setting couple goals. Now going by Deepika's latest Instagram story, all we can say is what a supportive wifey she is. DP shared a BTS clip on her IG which sees Ranveer on the cricket field practising the game. She has captioned it as, "Being the supportive wife on and off the field #83TheFilm." FYI, team '83 is in the United Kingdom for the shooting schedule of the film.

Have a look at the post shared by Deepika Padukone below:

Not just starring in the film, Deepika Padukone is also co-producing ’83. Upon her preparations for the film, she said, “There isn’t a lot of material available on her and I have met a few times, including our wedding reception and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”