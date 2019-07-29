Ranjini Maitra July 29 2019, 2.01 pm July 29 2019, 2.01 pm

Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing cricket legend Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev, in the upcoming sports drama '83. The film revolves around the Indian cricket team's historic World Cup win in 1983. While we are absolutely thrilled to experience the glorious journey on the big screen, it is Kapil Dev's (who captained the team) personal equation with wife Romi that also consists of an important portion. For Deepika, who was shooting for Chhapaak when she came on board for '83, this was quite a switch. She, however, says that emotionally heavy characters always intrigue her.

"Honestly speaking, I’ve always enjoyed playing characters that take a lot out of me, emotionally. Even in ’83, there are extreme highs and lows that Romi also goes through in the journey towards Indian cricket team creating history by winning the world cup. But the film also — albeit briefly — explores lighter moments between Romi and her husband. So, in that sense, you can say that it has been [a] lighter [part] emotionally," the actor said, during a conversation with Hindustan Times.

From Bajirao Mastani, Tamasha to Padmaavat, Deepika, for a while, has been playing intense characters now. Playing Romi Dev, that way will be a slight and welcome change.