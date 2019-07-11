Rushabh Dhruv July 11 2019, 11.47 pm July 11 2019, 11.47 pm

After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to reunite for Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. In the movie, while Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, it's Deepika who will be seen as his significant half, Romi Bhatia. It was only recently that Ranveer had taken to his Instagram account and officially announced Deepika's entry to the team by sharing a couple of stunning pictures, featuring the trio of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan. Well, now going by the latest developments seems like Deepika is serving some serious 'girl goals' to someone adorable on the sets of the film.

Wife of director Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable post which sees Deepika along with her daughter Sairah. In one of the pictures, we see an elated Sairah and DP smiling wide for the lenses whereas, in the other, we see the little girl jumping high on the cricket ground showing how she is. But the highlight of the picture is surely how Deepika has lifted Sairah in her arms. Mathur captioned the image as "Clearly @sairahkabir is having the most fun on the #83 shoot !! And @deepikapadukone gave her some serious girl goals :)." Indeed, Deepika is such a gem of a person and wherever she goes, she makes sure to turn the environment into a positive one. And she loves kids too!

Have a look at the picture featuring Deepika and Sairah below:

Talking about '83, not just starring in the flick, Deepika Padukone is also co-producing it. Upon her preparations for the film, she said, “There isn’t a lot of material available on her and I have met a few times, including our wedding reception and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”