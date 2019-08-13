Antara Kashyap August 13 2019, 1.34 pm August 13 2019, 1.34 pm

Deepika Padukone is all set to make an appearance with husband Ranveer Singh for the fourth time in the film '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will be about the Indian cricket team's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia Dev, the wife of Kapil Dev, who Ranveer will be portraying. Even though Deepika's role will be more like an extended cameo, it will be very interesting to see her sharing screen space after their wedding. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone opened up about how her relationship with Ranveer in real life would affect their chemistry on-screen.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Deepika said that as actors, their focus will be a hundred percent on their characters. ''As actors, you don’t think about your personal equations while doing a film. You are fully focused on the moment and the character. You cease to exist as the person you are and only live the character that you are playing. Our personal equation won’t have any role to play this film.” she said. The actor was also asked when the first look of Romi will be revealed. To this, the actress said, “Wait and watch.”

The shoot for the film is currently happening in London. Deepika had earlier returned to India after shooting a portion of the film in the city. '83 will also mark an ensemble of a highly talented cast representing key players of the 1983 cricket team. This includes Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and many more. Pankaj Tripathy will be playing a very crucial role of PR. Man Singh, the manager of the cricket team. Deepika Padukone will be one of the co-producers of the film. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Deepika Padukone has also wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.