Darshana Devi June 28 2019, 10.54 pm June 28 2019, 10.54 pm

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 is one movie that has been awaited desperately, ever since its inception. And why not, as we have the superstar essaying none other than the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in it. And having his actor-wife Deepika Padukone star in it is just icing on the cake. Fans couldn’t be any more delighted to learn that DP is portraying her better-half’s onscreen wife in the movie and we have been longing to hear her take on the same. Finally, Deepika has opened up about her role and has revealed the reason why she has given a nod to her role. Nope, Ranveer is not the reason!

“I play the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev in the movie and she was instrumental in Kapil Dev’s success, especially when he was the captain. She was part of the support system and I feel connected to that,” she told The Asian Age adding that she has seen her mother supporting her father. "I always feel that in an athlete’s life the wife and family sacrifice a lot of their own dreams to support the vision of the athlete, the goals that they set and they end up sacrificing their own career. I have seen it in my own family. My mother had been supportive of my father in his career. I think to see the human side, to see what an important role family play in the success of athlete I took up this role," she continued.

Pictures of Deepika with Ranveer from the sets went viral on the day the xXx star joined her husband at the shoot: