Divya Ramnani June 10 2019, 10.27 am June 10 2019, 10.27 am

One of the most ideal couples of Bollywood - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - have wowed fans with their endearing chemistry in several films. The list includes Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Well, in no time, their reel-life romance blossomed into real and, the rest is history. Now, the lovebirds are all set to captivate their fans once again. From a very long time, the internet was buzzing with rumours of Deepika being roped in for Kabir Khan’s ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh. However, there wasn’t an official announcement about the news… until now.

In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, the Chhapaak actor has not only confirmed playing Ranveer’s wife in the film, but she has opened up on co-producing it. On being quizzed about playing the role of Romi (Kapil Dev’s wife) in the film, Deepika stated, “I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role (of Kapil Dev), but if there was someone else playing in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but my passion and enthusiasm for the film.”

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev during the preparations for '83:

View this post on Instagram LEGEND!🏏👑 #KapilDev @83thefilm #blessed #journeybegins @kabirkhankk A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 5, 2019 at 10:58pm PDT

And, while we are at it, let's look at few comparisons between Deepika Padukone / Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev/ Romi Bhatia (P.S. We feel it's a perfect match!).

Here are Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia at DeepVeer's wedding reception.

Romi Bhatia and Deepika Padukone.

Picture perfect! Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia (left), Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (right).

Deepika also opened up on the preparations she had to do for portraying Romi’s character. She said, “There isn’t a lot of material available on her and I have met a few times, including our wedding reception and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”

On co-producing ’83 and producing Chhapaak, Deepika added, “I will always be true and authentic with my choices, Earlier, it would be my choices just as an actor; today I have an opportunity to extend that scope into production, as well. The films I do, as an actor, producer, or both; are an extension of my personality and who I am.”