'83: Kabir Khan visits the historical Lords as he scouts locations for his film on 1983 Cricket WC

Out of the many interesting films Bollywood has under its sleeves in 2019 is Kabir Khan's '83. It is based upon the Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup Win in 1983, under the leadership of legendary Kapil Dev. None other than Ranveer Singh gets to relive the historical experience, as he is set to get into the shoes of Dev. Meanwhile, Kabir Khan has began location scouting and visited Lords Cricket Ground in England.

He posted a photo, straight from the iconic balcony wherein Kapil Dev lifted the trophy, 35 years back. Goosebumps, isn't it!

The filmmaker has been traveling for a few days now. He also visited the Tunbridge Wells Cricket Ground in Kent, where Kapil Dev hit a breathtaking inning of 175 not out during the same World Cup.

In an earlier interview, Ranveer described the film as one of the most 'underdog' stories. "It is one of the most incredible underdog story. I am damn excited to work with Kabir Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of my most favourite films of all time. I am excited to collaborate with him," he said.

Kabir Khan's last outing 'Tubelight' was a dud. '83, however, is probably going to change the game given that cricket is a religion in India.