image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

'83: Looks like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone aren't the on screen man and wife this time

Bollywood

'83: Looks like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone aren't the on screen man and wife this time

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 12 2019, 5.58 pm
back
1983 world cup83BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentKapil Devranveer singhRomi Bhatia
nextTaimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan put up a super expensive show at the airport
ALSO READ

Unlike Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut not feeling lonely post Deepika, Anushka and Priyanka weddings

Ranveer Singh rejected Aurangzeb’s character in Takht because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, details here!

Ranveer Singh has got the best cheerleader in wife Deepika Padukone