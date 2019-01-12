'83: Looks like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone aren't the on screen man and wife this time

Ranveer Singh can proudly say, Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai! After the smashing success of Simmba, his effortless raps in Gully Boy trailer left everyone in awe. Following the release of Gully Boy, Ranveer is expected to devote all his time to '83, a sports drama based on India's first cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays the legendary cricketer on screen, rumours suggested that Deepika Padukone was going to come on board as Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

As romantic as it sounds, looks like it is not going to happen. Knowing that the film's focus will entirely fall upon Ranveer and his boys, it was anyway unlikely of Deepika to take up a role that's not meaty enough. "83 is a boys’ films. The focus is on Kapil Dev and his team bringing home the World Cup. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev. While Deepika playing his wife Romi sounds tempting, it’s just not true. Kapil Dev’s wife’s role will be very limited in this film and Deepika is a huge brand. She wouldn’t do any film just because her husband is in it," a source Deccan Chronicle.

All of Deepika and Ranveer's past collaborations (barring Finding Fanny which had Ranveer's cameo and Deepika as the lead actress) are incidentally for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films and boast a heavy storyline and large-scale making. Hence, we probably have to wait for some more time before they think worthy of a project together!