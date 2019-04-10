83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

Ranjini Maitra April 10 2019, 10.40 pm April 10 2019, 10.40 pm

These boys are creating quite a storm by the mountains, we tell you! Ranveer Singh and his 83 co-stars were in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, shooting, learning more cricket and having fun. The film is based on the 1983 victory that Kapil Dev and team enjoyed by lifting the World Cup in the iconic Lords in England. As the actors gear up to bring life to the glorious journey, Ranveer and his men have developed just the right bond of friendship and brotherhood. To make it better, they are being guided by true legends!

Kapil Dev and another legendary player Mohinder Amarnath are also in Dharamshala, helping the team master the game as perfectly as they can. Every now and then, we come across pictures of them amid the lush 22 yards, enjoying the sunny days. And there flies time! Ranveer just reminded us, we have just a year to go before the film rolls out in theatres. The time will pass sooner than we know.

Ranveer is certainly thrilled to be a part of such a glorious film. “The film’s story is one of the most glorious chapters in our nation’s sporting history. Kabir (Khan) and I were discussing that we don’t have to do much there. You just tell the story, and it has got everything — a spectacular, unreal tale. There’s an entire generation who doesn’t know about it — how they did it and the fashion in which they achieved the victory,” he earlier told DNA.

But the most exciting part about 83 for him is certainly the fact that he plays none other than Kapil Dev. That in itself is supposed to bring butterflies in an actor's stomach! "I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen," said Ranveer, who was last seen playing a cop in Simmba and a dark Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat before that.

10th April 2020 is the date!