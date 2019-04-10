image
  3. Bollywood
83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

Bollywood

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

We have a year to go before Ranveer Singh's 83, with all its glory, rolls out in theatres.

back
83Kabir KhanKapil DevMohinder Amarnathranveer singh
nextAditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own album

within