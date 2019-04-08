’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder Amarnath, pics inside

Divya Ramnani April 08 2019, 11.48 am April 08 2019, 11.48 am

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has started prepping for Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama ’83. The film will have Ranveer Singh portraying Kapil Dev’s role and revolves around India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup cricket tournament. The preparations for the film have kick-started in Dharamshala. It was on Saturday when Ranveer Singh shared a candid moment post a session with former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev. Now, the actor took to his Instagram and gave us a glimpse from his training with Mohinder Amarnath, aka Jimmy.

Before giving us a full-fledged glimpse, Ranveer teased fans by sharing a boomerang of his and Mohinder’s back as they walked on the cricket ground. Hours later, the Simmba actor shared a series of pictures which had him and the entire gang of ’83 striking a pose with Mohinder Amarnath. In the last image, we could see Mohinder giving some serious tips to actor Saqib Saleem, who will be seen as the on-screen Jimmy. Dressed up in white cricket uniforms, the ’83 squad looked all shades of dapper. The film is expected to be extensively shot in England and various other parts of India.

Earlier, a video of Ranveer Singh along with Mohinder Amarnath grooving to the beats of Nashe Si Chadh Gayi surfaced on the internet. The boys are clearly making the best of their training in Himachal. Have a look:

Here’s reel-life Kapil Dev working under the guidance of real-life Kapil Dev. Not to miss that epic ‘Natraj shot.’

’83 is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa, Jatin Sarna, Vijay Varma, Dinker Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. It is slated to hit the big screens in April 2020.