'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see video

Rushabh Dhruv April 07 2019, 1.18 pm April 07 2019, 1.18 pm

After delivering back to back blockbusters like Simmba and Gully Boy, B-town’s powerhouse of energy Ranveer Singh is all set for his next. He will be soon seen in Kabir Khan's directorial ’83, which will feature him as a cricketer. Work on '83, a sports drama around India's historic cricket World Cup win in 1983, is on. While Ranveer Singh will be playing the then-captain Kapil Dev, a bunch of other talented actors have also been brought on board to play the rest of the team. On Saturday, Ranveer even teased fans with a picture which saw him alongside Kapil Dev.

Many photos of team '83 have gibe viral on the internet and fans are finding it difficult to keep calm. But wait, looks like there's more. It so happened that while surfing the web we stumbled upon a few behind the scenes videos posted by Ranveer on his IG which sees team '83 flaunting their singing talent. Yes, seems like, after a hectic training session, the team needed a jam session to have some fun. As seen in the video, we see enthu cutlet Ranveer Singh and team singing at the top of their voices. They all are seen singing a Bollywood song, tum toh thehre pardesi. We also spot Sahil Khattar in the videos.

Earlier in an interaction with DNA, Ranveer Singh spoke about portraying Kapil Dev, he went on to state that he hopes to ‘become his shadow’. “The film’s story is one of the most glorious chapters in our nation’s sporting history. Kabir (Khan) director and I were discussing that we don’t have to do much there. You just tell the story, and it has got everything — a spectacular, unreal tale,” he said. As reported earlier, a part of his prep will include spending time with Kapil. Commenting on the same, he shared, “I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and tries to pick as much as possible from him.”

'83 boasts of an ensemble star cast, including Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Sahil Kahttar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. It’s expected to release in April 2020.