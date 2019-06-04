Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 7.49 pm June 04 2019, 7.49 pm

After delivering back-to-back successes, Ranveer Singh is all set for his next, titled ’83. The sports drama will see him portraying the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and as reports suggest, the actor is going through extra miles to get into the skin of his character. Ever since he began prepping for the film, he has been treating fans with sneak-peeks from the sets and pictures with cricket stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Shane Warne and others, keeping fans intrigued about the film. On Tuesday, we stumbled upon another interesting piece of news from the film. The Padmaavat star, who has been spending a lot of time with Dev of late, was recently gifted something special by the cricketer.

Dev gifted Ranveer a coffee-table book titled ‘We The Sikhs’ and we have a picture of the two posing with the book. Ranveer teased us about the same earlier by posting pictures of them involved in some intense discussion and captioned his post as ‘Becoming the Hurricane’. Earlier in May, Ranveer spent ten days in Delhi training with Dev and two days in Dharamshala as well. We now only wait to see what the film has to offer us!

Take a look at the glimpses of Ranveer and Dev’s meeting below:

In another post, Ranveer shared how he had some ‘insightful conversations’ and ‘inspiring stories’ with the cricket legend on that particular day.

Talking about Ranveer portraying his character, Dev earlier told the IANS, "It was not up to me to decide who will play my character in the film. But Ranveer has such great energy. I know that he will give more than 100 per cent to the film and the entire team will make this movie a success."