’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev

Rushabh Dhruv April 06 2019, 11.54 am April 06 2019, 11.54 am

It is pretty obvious that Ranveer Singh is the best in Bollywood right now. From playing a cop in Simmba to taking us through the life of a passionate rapper in Gully Boy, he has only proved his mettle as an actor with his every film. That being said, we will next see him stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, the veteran cricketer and former Indian skipper. The sports film is based on the Indian Cricket team’s iconic World Cup win in the year 1983. Preparations for the same have begun in full swing in Dharamshala. Also on Friday, we told you how Ranveer Singh greeted fans, while he was prepping up at the Dharamshala cricket stadium. A huge number of well-wishers gathered to see their favourite Ranveer Singh.

Now going by Ranveer Singh's latest post on IG, the actor has shared a rather candid moment post his training session alongside the iconic, Kapil Dev. Dressed up in a blue cricket jersey and black shorts, Ranveer can be seen engrossed in a conversation with the legend as they stroll around the field. It looks like Mr Dev is sharing some on-field tips and tricks with Ranveer. Singh has captioned the candid shot as 'Becoming a Hurricane'. Have a look:

Reportedly, the entire cast and crew are in Dharamshala to train under the guidance of former Indian cricketers, Balwinder Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma. The film is expected to be shot in England and various other parts of India. Earlier, Ranveer Singh had shared a picture along with his ’83 squad, that had all the boys enjoying themselves.

’83 is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa, Jatin Sarna, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. It is slated to release in April 2020.