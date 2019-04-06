image
  3. Bollywood
’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev

Bollywood

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh is acquiring the best knowledge he can from legendary Kapil Dev for ‘83!

back
1983 world cup83Ammy VirkBollywoodcricketEntertainmentIndia World CupJatin SarnaKabir KhanKapil Devranveer singhSaqib Saleem
nextPriyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are the J sisters beaming on a jet plane

within