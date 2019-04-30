'83: Ranveer Singh is inching closer to looking like Kapil Dev, view pic

Darshana Devi April 30 2019, 4.58 pm April 30 2019, 4.58 pm

2018 was quite a year for Ranveer Singh. With Padmaavat and Simmba, which went on to be the highest grossers of the year, the actor smashed box office records. 2019 is looking good too. He had Gully Boy, which was also his last outing and paired him opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from raking in great BO numbers, the dialogues and songs of the film turned into internet lingo overnight. The actor now has a biopic coming up next, which is on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and is titled '83. The actor is in full-on preparation mode to fit into his character and his daily selfies are proving so.

Ranveer, on Tuesday, put up a dashing grey-scale image of him and going by it, we can say that he is slowly moving closer to looking like Kapil Dev. The picture sees him donning a moustache and a 90s hairstyle just like Dev during his young days. He captioned the picture ‘retro’ using Hindi script. We assume that he will rake in the brownie points for resembling the cricket legend. Now, all that we wonder is what he has in store for us in the film. Will he leave us spellbound with his performance? Only time will tell!

Here’s Ranveer’s latest Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram रेट्रो A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 30, 2019 at 1:04am PDT

For his role in the film, the actor is said to have taken training from ex Indian cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Kapil Dev himself. The film will follow Dev’s journey from his childhood days to the time he held the 1983 World Cup at Lords (London) defeating the West Indies team as the Indian cricket team captain. The film features Ammy Virk as Balwinder and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, among others. Directed by Kabir Khan, it’s scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.