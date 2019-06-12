Divya Ramnani June 12 2019, 4.15 pm June 12 2019, 4.15 pm

Such a pleasant day for all the DeepVeer admirers! The couple did not only made a delightful announcement on their next collaboration but also treated fans with some really captivating PDA. After having worked in a streak of magnificent Sanjay Leela Bhansali films, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are next teaming up for a hatke subject. The film titled ’83 will narrate the story of India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup tournament. For this film, hubby Ranveer Singh is extra excited and we know why...

Well, ’83 is a sports drama unlike their magnum opuses like Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat… because all of them had a tragic ending and the couple couldn’t end up with each other. However, in this Kabir Khan directorial, the real-life couple will be playing a reel-life couple. And Ranveer Singh, for the doting husband, that he is, shared his elation by leaving a lovey-dovey comment under Deepika Padukone’s post on ‘83. The Gully Boy actor expressed his happiness by writing, “And this time we don’t die in the end! Yay!” Yes, we are on cloud nine as well, Ranveer!

Have a look at Ranveer Singh’s comment under Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post here:

Apart from starring in it, Deepika Padukone is also co-producing ’83. Upon her preparations for the film, she said, “There isn’t a lot of material available on her and I have met a few times, including our wedding reception and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”