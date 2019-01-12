'83: Ranveer Singh picks the bat, starts prepping

Not very long ago, we revisited India's first Olympics gold win, in Akshay Kumar's Gold. Moving on, it's time for some cricket now. The immensely diverse Ranveer Singh is also good at multi-tasking! Amid the pre-release hurly-burly of Gully Boy, he has already begun working on his forthcoming film '83. The film not only retells the glorious saga of India's first cricket world cup win in 1983, but the best of actors are being hand-picked to recreate the historical squad of 11 men.

Ranveer is an out and out method actor who assimilates his character to perfection. To essay the dark personality of Alauddin Khilji, he would lock himself in a room for days. He later revealed, he had to ask help of a psychiatrist to move over Khilji's aftereffects. And when it's a film on Cricket and he has the heavy responsibility of playing the legendary Kapil Dev, the preps have to begin on 22 yards. Ranveer just posted a photo of himself batting. He is mentored by veteran cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu played a significant role in India's 1983 World Cup win, even though he only put in 22 runs with Syed Kirmani. He later sent West Indies cricketer Gordon Greenidge back to the pavilion with a famous inswinger. Ranveer certainly is in safe hands and we know he is going to win us over, once more!