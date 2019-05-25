83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversation with the legendary Kapil Dev

Rushabh Dhruv May 25 2019, 12.49 pm May 25 2019, 12.49 pm

It is an all-star team for Ranveer Singh's '83! Apart from Ranveer himself gradually transforming into a reel Kapil Dev, the film boasts of actors like Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Not just this, it's none other than Kapil Dev himself who is providing assistance as the team trains. While we've seen many pictures of Ranveer and Kapil making it to the web, here comes a new one shared by Ranveer Singh.

In the series of pictures shared by the Simmba star, both the actor and the sportsman look deeply engrossed in a conversation and are seen sharing a laugh together. Ranveer and the former Indian captain look quite happy as they twin in off-white. Going by the pictures, it seems like a learning session for Ranveer. FYI, It was under Kapil Dev's captainship that India won the World Cup in 1983

Take a look at the photo shared by Ranveer Singh below:

View this post on Instagram @83thefilm @kabirkhankk A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 24, 2019 at 9:30pm PDT

Ranveer also shared a monochrome photo of him along with Kapil Dev. But apart from the two, what grabbed our attention was the frames in the background on the wall which took us back to the World Cup times when Kapil Dev lifted the trophy in 1983.

Have a look at the photo below:

View this post on Instagram @83thefilm @kabirkhankk A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 24, 2019 at 9:30pm PDT

Earlier, when Ranveer was in Dharamshala, the actor had shared quite a few BTS videos and pictures from his practice sessions with the legendary Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. Yes, the wait is long but going by how Ranveer is putting in his heart and soul, it seems worth it.