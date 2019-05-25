  3. Bollywood
Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev

Bollywood

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversation with the legendary Kapil Dev

Ahead of '83, Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev get engaged in deep conversation, see pics.

back
83BollywoodEntertainmentKabir KhanKapil Devranveer singhworld cupWorld Cup 1983
nextAlia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his cousins, see pic

within