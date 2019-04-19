83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and it’s sure to give you goosebumps!

Divya Ramnani April 19 2019, 10.53 am April 19 2019, 10.53 am

Ranveer Singh has started prepping for Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama 83. The film will see Singh stepping into the shoes of the former skipper, Kapil Dev, and it revolves around India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. Recently, Ranveer Singh and his co-stars were undergoing some rigorous training sessions in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. The reel boys were learning from the real masters including Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu among others. Glimpses from the same were being shared with fans on a regular basis. Now, Ranveer Singh took to his social media and gave us a sneak peek into the team’s training session in Dharamshala and it is all things exciting!

The clip begins with Ranveer Singh and his 83 squad taking over the stadium with their irrepressible energy, their hardcore workouts and, of course, their madness. We could also see Singh learning all the perfect techniques of batting, bowling and fielding from the legendary Kapil Dev himself. Other than that, Saqib Saleem was training and practising hard under Mohinder Amarnath and Ammy Virk under Balwinder Singh Sandhu. In short, our boys are leaving no stone unturned to get everything right. Guess, we are in for a classic. Check out the video here:

Earlier, on playing Kapil Dev on the silver screen, Ranveer had said, “I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen.”

83 is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa, Jatin Sarna, Vijay Varma, Dinker Sharma, Mali Marshall and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. It is slated to hit the big screens April 10, 2020.