'83: Ranveer Singh to spend 10 days with Kapil Dev to be the legend on screen

Nikita Thakkar May 07 2019, 2.55 pm May 07 2019, 2.55 pm

Murrad, Khilji, Bajirao; these characters came to life thanks to Ranveer Singh. He knows how to get into the skin of his character. Same is to be witnessed with his '83. Ranveer is going to step into the shoes of ace cricketer Kapil Dev. It was under his captainship that India won the World Cup in 1983. Ranveer, as expected, is going all out to perfect his cricketing skills. So much that he is going to spend 10 days with Kapil Dev himself.

We have learnt that Ranveer is going to zoom off to Delhi to be with the legend and learn his mannerisms. Excited Ranveer says, "I’m looking forward to spending more time with Kapil sir. He is kind, generous, warm and funny. I had a memorable two days with him in Dharamshala. I’m going to spend more time with him in Delhi to learn more about him. It’s a first of its kind exercise in my acting process where I’ll be studying the man himself in the flesh for my on-screen portrayal of him. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to learn about life from a true legend." Now, that's what we call a method actor!

Earlier, when he was in Dharamshala, Ranveer shared quite a few BTS videos and pictures from his practice sessions with Kapil Dev. Check here:

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. Yes, the wait is long but going by how Ranveer is putting in his heart and soul, it seems worth it. Apart from Ranveer, we’ll see stars like Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi and many others playing pivotal roles.

We are waiting…